//TCSG signs articulation agreement to expand transfer pathways in IT

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia has signed an articulation agreement to expand transfer pathways in Information Technology.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and Middle Georgia State University have signed a new articulation agreement to provide a seamless transfer pathway for students pursuing careers in Information Technology. This agreement ensures that graduates of TCSG colleges who earn an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Computer Technologies can seamlessly transfer into Middle Georgia State University’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology program.

“We are excited to partner with Middle Georgia State University to expand opportunities for our students and strengthen Georgia’s technology workforce,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “This agreement provides a direct pathway for students to continue their education and advance in the high-demand field of Information Technology, all while keeping their education affordable and accessible.”

Under this agreement, TCSG graduates of the AAS degree in Computer Technologies will be accepted into Middle Georgia State’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology program with full transfer of their credits, enabling them to build on their associate degree coursework and complete their bachelor’s degree efficiently. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of TCSG and Middle Georgia State University to increasing educational opportunities and addressing workforce needs in Georgia’s growing technology sector.

“Middle Georgia State University is dedicated to providing flexible and high-quality pathways for students to achieve their academic and career goals,” said Dr. Christopher Blake, President of Middle Georgia State University. “By partnering with TCSG, we are creating new opportunities for students to gain advanced knowledge and skills that will prepare them for success in the ever-evolving IT industry.”

The agreement aligns with Georgia’s broader workforce development initiatives, ensuring that students have access to high-quality education and training that meet the needs of employers across the state.