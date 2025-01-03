//Georgia Rivers’ honors President Carter’s environmental legacy

Share with friends

Photo: President Jimmy Carter on the Chattooga, 1973 (Photo credit: Doug Woodward)

ATHENS – Georgia Rivers’ honors the life and environmental legacy of President Jimmy Carter with photos and river conservation highlights.

As we celebrate the life of President Jimmy Carter, we celebrate his contribution to a lasting environmental legacy for Georgia’s rivers.

As Georgia Governor from January 1971 to January 1975, Carter canoed down Bull Sluice Rapid on the Chattooga River in North Georgia, protected the Chattooga River from dam building, and designated the Chattooga as a Wild and Scenic River- the first river to receive the title nationwide.

Carter also paddled the Flint River, then vetoed plans for three dams proposals on the Flint. (President Carter attended Georgia Rivers’ Paddle Georgia 2008 on the Flint River to encourage our river protection efforts!)

As U.S. President from 1977 to 1981, Carter protected water resources, supported significant environmental policy changes and encouraged river recreation.

President Carter designated the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area as a unit of the National Park Service and protected the watershed for Atlanta’s primary water source.

President Jimmy Carter fly fishing for rainbow trout on Turniptown Creek near his mountain cabin near Ellijay, Ga.,1988. (Photo credit: Joe Holloway Jr.)

President Carter enjoyed fly fishing in Georgia streams!

Josh Carter accepts the Georgia River Hero award on behalf of his grandfather President Jimmy Carter.

President Jimmy Carter received the Georgia River Hero award at our Georgia Rivers Gala this year. Josh Carter accepted the award on behalf of his grandfather. Hear Josh’s moving speech about fly fishing with his grandfather:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubI7tmqE4U4

At Georgia Rivers, we honor President Carter’s legacy by continuing to protect rivers and streams statewide!