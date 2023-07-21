//GBI investigates an OIS involving armed man

Share with friends

JASPER – A Pickens County man was shot by deputies after responding to a 911 call about an armed man in the area.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Jasper, Georgia. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI conduct an independent investigation on July 17, 2023. A man was shot and later died after his encounter with deputies. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, July 17, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m., Pickens County 911 received a non-emergency call from a concerned family member about Norman Edward Dawson, age 56, of Pickens County. The caller was concerned that Dawson had a gun, and the caller heard a pop during a telephone call with him. Deputies were dispatched to the location. At about 9:10 a.m., Pickens County deputies responded to a home on Ginger Drive in Jasper, Georgia. Deputies arrived at the home and encountered Dawson wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle. Deputies made efforts to de-escalate the situation. Dawson did not put down his rifle and was shot multiple times during the encounter. Dawson was treated by Pickens County EMS and taken to a local hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Dawson was pronounced dead.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.