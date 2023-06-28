//Georgia EV sales, trends data released

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Alliance for Automotive Innovation releases a report on Georgia electric vehicle sales and trends data.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation has released its exclusive analysis of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market for Q1 2023. The Get Connected Electric Vehicle Report summarizes EV sales and purchasing trends across all 50 states.

Nationally: EVs represented 8.6 percent of overall light-duty vehicle sales in Q1 2023 – up slightly from 8.5 percent in Q4 2022 and 5.9 percent in Q1 2022.

Here’s how Georgia stacked up: The market share of new EV sales in Georgia was 6.8 percent in Q1 2023 – up from 6.3 percent in Q4 2022 and up from 4.3 percent in Q1 2022.

Nationally: There are 133,982 publicly available charging outlets for 3.34 million EVs on the road – a ratio of 25 EVs per charger.

For context: The California Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Assessment projects the necessary ratio of EVs to chargers at approximately 7:1.

Here’s how Georgia stacked up: There are 3,855 publicly available outlets for 73,857 EVs on the road in Georgia – a ratio of 19 EVs per charger.

All states except North Dakota and Wyoming are behind on infrastructure with more EVs per charger than the 7:1 recommended ratio.

More information available here.

