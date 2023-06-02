//Five GA cities voted favorite alternative romantic destinations

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a latest poll, five Georgia cities was voted as favorite alternative romantic destinations in the United States.

Release:

Maui, Napa Valley, New Orleans… America boasts an abundance of fabulous destinations for couples seeking romantic experiences. While these well-known destinations continue to dominate the market, the quest for truly unique and unforgettable experiences leads couples to explore lesser-known, yet equally enchanting, romantic getaways.

As the summer season approaches, HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a poll involving 3,000 couples to ascertain which alternative romantic destinations they are most eager to visit this year, with some interesting results…

#1

In first place came St. Augustine, in Florida. This historic city boasts a rich past, with cobblestone streets, Spanish colonial architecture, and centuries-old landmarks. Couples can explore the enchanting old town hand-in-hand, taking in the romantic ambiance and discovering hidden gems at every turn. The city’s coastal location adds to its allure, with pristine beaches nearby where couples can enjoy leisurely walks, sunset strolls, or even horseback rides along the shore.

#2

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii had two destinations which came in the top 10. In second place came Paia. Located on the northern shore of Maui, Paia exudes a laid-back, bohemian vibe that sets it apart from the bustling tourist areas. Couples will find themselves enchanted by the town’s charm, with its colorful storefronts, boutique shops, and unique art galleries. The pristine beaches of Paia, such as Baldwin Beach Park, offer a tranquil setting for couples to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy romantic walks along the shore.

#3

Hawaii’s Hilo came in 3rd place overall. Nestled on the eastern coast, Hilo offers a more authentic and local Hawaiian experience. The town is known for its lush tropical landscapes, including stunning waterfalls, botanical gardens, and black-sand beaches. Couples can embark on romantic adventures such as visiting the magnificent Akaka Falls, exploring the tropical wonders of the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, or taking a leisurely stroll along the picturesque Coconut Island.

#4

Asheville in North Carolina was voted as the fourth most popular among couples. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville offers breathtaking views and a serene natural setting. Couples can explore the Blue Ridge Parkway together, embark on romantic hikes in the surrounding mountains, or simply relax and enjoy the tranquility of nature. The town itself is known for its thriving arts and music scene, with numerous galleries, studios, and live music venues.

#5

Rounding up the top 5 came the relatively unknown Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. Located on the scenic Monterey Peninsula, Carmel-by-the-Sea offers a picturesque setting with its pristine white-sand beaches, rugged cliffs, and breathtaking ocean views. Couples can take leisurely walks along the beach, watch the sunset together, or even enjoy a romantic picnic by the sea. The town itself is known for its fairytale-like cottages, quaint streets, and storybook charm.

Georgia had 5 ‘alternative’ destinations among the most romantic in America:

Fayetteville emerged in 15th position. Nestled in the heart of Georgia’s picturesque countryside, Fayetteville exudes a sense of serenity and natural beauty. The town’s quaint and historic downtown area features a delightful blend of shops, cafes, and local artisans, providing couples with the opportunity to explore and discover hidden treasures together. Nature enthusiasts will find solace in the area’s abundance of green spaces and parks, offering peaceful retreats for romantic picnics or leisurely walks hand-in-hand. Fayetteville is also known for its charming bed and breakfasts, offering cozy and intimate accommodations for couples to relax and unwind.

Toccoa came in 86th position. Couples can immerse themselves in the scenic surroundings by taking leisurely hikes along picturesque trails, exploring the nearby Toccoa Falls, or enjoying a picnic by the serene lakes. The city’s historic downtown exudes charm with its well-preserved architecture, quaint shops, and cozy cafes, providing a perfect setting for romantic strolls and intimate conversations. Toccoa is also known for its rich railroad heritage, and couples can embark on a romantic train ride through the countryside, relishing in the nostalgia and scenic views. The local cuisine showcases Southern flavors and hospitality, with charming restaurants serving up delectable comfort food and regional specialties. Additionally, Toccoa offers opportunities for cultural enrichment with its art galleries, live music performances, and community events.

In 91st position was Covington. The town’s historic square, adorned with elegant antebellum homes, quaint shops, and cozy cafes, creates a nostalgic ambiance that is perfect for romantic strolls and leisurely exploration. Couples can immerse themselves in the town’s history by visiting the Covington Historic District, where beautifully preserved buildings showcase the architectural beauty of a bygone era. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the town’s proximity to natural wonders like the picturesque trails of the nearby George Washington National Forest and the serene beauty of the Yellow River. The tranquil waterways offer opportunities for kayaking or canoeing, allowing couples to connect with nature and each other. Covington also hosts numerous festivals and events throughout the year, providing a lively atmosphere and a chance to experience the local culture and arts scene. The town’s dining scene showcases Southern flavors and farm-to-table cuisine, offering couples the chance to savor delicious meals in intimate settings.

Dahlonega was voted as the 110th favorite ‘alternative’ romantic destination. Tucked away in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains, Dahlonega boasts breathtaking natural beauty that sets the stage for a romantic getaway. The town’s historic charm and small-town atmosphere create a warm and intimate setting for couples to connect and create lasting memories. Couples can explore the quaint downtown area, filled with boutique shops, art galleries, and cozy cafes. A visit to one of the local wineries in the surrounding area is a must-do, as Dahlonega is part of the Georgia Wine Country. Couples can enjoy wine tastings, vineyard tours, and scenic views of the vineyards. The town’s vibrant music scene and regular live performances offer couples the chance to enjoy a romantic evening filled with music and entertainment.

And Milledgeville came in 128th place. Steeped in history and Southern charm, Milledgeville offers a unique blend of cultural experiences and natural beauty. The town’s historic district boasts elegant antebellum mansions, cobblestone streets, and picturesque squares, creating a romantic atmosphere that transports visitors to a bygone era. Couples can embark on leisurely walks, hand in hand, admiring the beautifully preserved architecture and feeling the rich history that permeates the air. The town’s vibrant arts scene adds to its allure, with art galleries and live performances showcasing local talent. Couples can explore art exhibits, catch a play, or attend a musical performance, deepening their connection through shared cultural experiences.



The top 10 alternative romantic destinations for couples in 2023:

1. St. Augustine, Florida

2. Paia, Hawaii

3. Hilo, Hawaii

4. Asheville, North Carolina

5. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

6. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

7. Durham, North Carolina

8. Mackinac Island, Michigan

9. Flagstaff, Arizona

10. Manchester, Vermont

Infographic showing the full list of 175 alternative destinations

“While iconic destinations in the likes of Florida, California and Hawaii steal the spotlight, there is a vast array of relatively undiscovered romantic getaways that offer unique and unforgettable experiences,” says Dan Bagby of HoneymoonAlways.com