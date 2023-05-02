//Georgia man shot after firing at officers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – An officer involved shooting that occurred during a call about a man loading a gun is being investigated by the GBI.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 27, 2023. One man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that at about 1:10 p.m., APD received a 911 call about a person that was seen loading a gun near 205 Moreland Avenue. A responding APD officer saw a man matching the given description in the immediate area. When the officer got out of his car, the man, identified as Ainsley Popwell Jr, 34, of Ellenwood, fired shots at the officer.

Popwell ran from the area and entered the Valero gas station at 1176 Memorial Drive. APD officers arrived and were outside of the gas station. When Popwell left the gas station, he fired shots and ran, prompting officers to return fire, hitting Popwell. Popwell received medical aid and died at Grady.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.