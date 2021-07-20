//Savannah traffic stop results in fatal gunfire

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA (July 17, 2021) – On Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 10:19 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Savannah Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 p.m., Savannah Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on E. Bolton Street for failure to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop, officers were talking to the driver outside of the vehicle. A passenger, identified as Maurice Sentel Mincey, 36, of Savannah, was moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked Mincey to stop moving and show his hands. Mincey refused to do as instructed and suddenly stepped out of the vehicle. Mincey then pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him. Mincey was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be provided to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.