//Alleged hit and run driver killed during OIS in Spalding

Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Spalding County

JUNE 05, 2021

Griffin, GA (June 5, 2021) – On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 2:45 A.M., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Lovejoy Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:05 A.M., Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) officers were dispatched to be on the lookout for a tan Lincoln Town Car being driven by an intoxicated driver that left the area of Taps Bar and Grill in Jonesboro, GA. A short time later, a CCPD officer saw the described vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. The driver exited the vehicle and was later identified as Stephen Neil Weigand, age 29, of Griffin.

As the CCPD officer was on the traffic stop, dispatch notified officers that numerous other callers were reporting they were victims of a hit and run from Taps Bar and Grill describing this vehicle. A short time later, the CCPD officer attempted to place handcuffs on Weigand. As the officer got a handcuff on Weigand’s right wrist, Weigand jerked away from the officer, hitting the officer in the face with the handcuffs and then pushing the officer before getting back in his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

At this time, two Lovejoy Police Department officers arrived as backup and began pursuit of the vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard. The pursuit continued south into Griffin, Spalding County, GA. Weigand attempted to turn onto Birdie Road at the intersection of US Highway 19/41 at which time the two officers blocked the vehicle from turning, forcing Weigand to stop. Weigand opened the driver’s door, began exiting the vehicle, and pointed a handgun at the officers, at which time the two Lovejoy police officers fired their weapons, striking Weigand multiple times. Weigand was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.