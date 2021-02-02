//Blakely driver runs over officer’s foot in getaway

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Blakely, GA

FEBRUARY 01, 2021

Blakely, GA (February 1, 2021) – On January 26, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Blakely Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that on January 26, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a Blakely Police Department officer attempted to make contact with an individual in a parked car in front of a closed business. As the officer approached the driver’s window, the driver of the car drove away at a high rate of speed, running over the officer’s foot in the process. Several shots were fired by the officer at the fleeing vehicle.

The officer was treated for his injury at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early. The individual driving the vehicle is currently being sought by the Blakely Police Department.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.