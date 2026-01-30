//VSU listed among the best for online learning

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — U.S. News & World Report has listed Valdosta State University among the nation’s best colleges and universities when it comes to distance education.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2026 Best Online Colleges report. VSU earned recognition in four categories — Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, Best Online MBA Programs, Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs, and Best Online Master’s in Education Programs.

This year U.S. News & World Report assessed more than 1,800 programs on several measures of academic quality, including engagement, student services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, student excellence, and peer assessment. The annual review is described as one of the most extensive evaluations of United States-based public, private, and for-profit institutions of higher education ever published.

VSU offers more than 150 academic programs, including more than 60 fully online and seven hybrid, leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees, as well as to certifications, minors, endorsements, and certificates — and it provides students with real-world experiential learning opportunities along the way.

VSU’s unique model of education — one centered on individualized mentorship and support — empowers students to find genuine happiness and fulfillment after graduation and throughout their life.

In September 2025 U.S. News & World Report honored VSU with coveted spots in seven categories of its 41st annual Best Colleges report — Best National Universities, Top Performers on Social Mobility, Top Public Schools, Undergraduate Business Programs, Undergraduate Nursing Programs, Undergraduate Psychology Programs, and Undergraduate Computer Science Programs.

https://www.valdosta.edu