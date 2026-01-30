//LHS’s Dave Brothers win Congressional App Challenge

Share with friends

Pictured: Principal Krista Pearson, Superintendent Sandra Wilcher, Rep. Austin Scott, Aarin Dave, Aarav Dave, Business & Computer Science Teacher Gina Tindall, and Mrs. and Mr. Dave congratulate Aarin and Aarav on their achievement.

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School’s Dave Brothers won the Congressional App Challenge for the fourth time, advancing to national competition.

Release:

Lowndes High School’s Dave Brothers Win Congressional App Challenge for Fourth Time, Advance to National Competition

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes High School students Aarin Dave, a senior, and Aarav Dave, a sophomore, have once again demonstrated excellence in computer science and innovation, earning first place in Georgia’s 18th Congressional District Congressional App Challenge. The brothers were recognized during a special ceremony at Lowndes High School attended by Congressman Austin Scott, district leaders, educators, and family members.

This achievement marks an extraordinary milestone for the Dave brothers. Over the past five years, they have won the Congressional App Challenge four times and placed second once. All but one of their award-winning apps have focused on healthcare, reflecting both their long-standing interest in the medical field and their commitment to solving real-world problems through technology.

Their winning app, Inform ER, was developed to improve communication and efficiency in emergency rooms by replacing paper signage with real-time digital displays that communicate critical patient information, the Daves share.

“The app is basically clear, real-time signage that’s posted outside of ER rooms,” Aarav explained. “The goal is to provide information that’s crucial to patient care, things like allergies or whether you need a mask before entering.”

The app allows hospital staff to update information quickly in high-pressure situations, helping ensure critical details are clearly communicated when time matters most.

The idea for Inform ER was inspired by the brothers’ summer volunteer experience at SGMC Health, where they logged a combined 370 hours working in the emergency room and intensive care unit.

“We saw how chaotic any emergency room can be,” Aarin said. “There are often signs left up, and they can be hard to read. We wanted to create something more streamlined.”

The brothers also noted that the fast-paced environment can contribute to medical errors, reinforcing the need for clear, standardized communication.

“Apps like this can help standardize and streamline much-needed processes,” Aarav stated.

Healthcare has been a consistent focus of their work. Four of the five apps they have submitted to the Congressional App Challenge have been healthcare-related, aligning with their future career goals.

“Healthcare has a huge intersection with computer science,” Aarin said. “A lot of simpler problems are often ignored, and we want to help solve those.”

During the ceremony, Rep. Scott highlighted the importance of the competition and student achievement.

“The mission of the Congressional App Challenge is to inspire innovation in STEM, coding, and computer science education,” Scott said. “It has become the most prestigious prize in student computer science in the nation.”

As district winners, Aarin and Aarav will travel to Washington, D.C., in April to present Inform ER to members of Congress and industry leaders and compete at the national level. Their app will also be displayed at the U.S. Capitol and featured on the official U.S. House of Representatives website.

As Aarin prepares to graduate, he reflects on the support he has received along the way.

“Without the support of everyone in the Lowndes County School System, I don’t know if I’d be where I am today,” he said. “I really just want to express my gratitude for that.”

Aarav still has two more years to compete in the Congressional App Challenge. While he says it will be different without his brother as a partner, he plans to continue developing innovative apps and representing Lowndes High School in future competitions.