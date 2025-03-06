//SRTC announces new Vice President for Economic Development

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE – Southern Regional Technical College names Amy Carter Davis as the new Vice President for Economic Development.

Release:

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass has appointed Amy (Carter) Davis as the new Vice President for Economic Development of Southern Regional Technical College effective March 1, 2025.

Davis has served as Special Assistant to the President at SRTC since January 2021, where she developed the college’s highly successful apprenticeship program. Under her leadership, SRTC now has more active apprentices in its 11-county service area than any other technical college in the state. In this role, she also oversaw the Georgia Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing grant (GA-AIM) and several other strategic initiatives.

“SRTC is fortunate to have someone with Amy (Carter) Davis’s extensive experience in economic development and education stepping into this vital leadership role,” said SRTC President Jim Glass. “Her impressive background and her successful initiatives here at SRTC make her uniquely qualified to strengthen the critical connection between our college and the economic growth of our region.”

With an impressive educational background, Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Valdosta State University and is a Georgia Certified Economic Developer from the University of Georgia. Prior to joining SRTC, she served as the Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia Initiatives at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, where she led a team focused on helping rural Georgia counties become more competitive for economic development projects. Davis’s extensive experience also includes serving as the Executive Director of Stewardship and Advancement at the Technical College System of Georgia, as a State Representative for the Georgia General Assembly, as an instructor at Valdosta Technical College, and as an educator at Lowndes County High School for 17 years.

Davis’s leadership extends beyond the college into the community. She has served on Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan’s Georgia Innovates Taskforce – Connectivity and Education and Training Committee, the Leadership Georgia Board of Trustees, and as Chair of Governor Deal’s Teachers’ Advisory Commission.

“I am honored to step into the role of Vice President of Economic Development at Southern Regional Technical College, bringing my experience as a CTAE educator and my work in rural economic development throughout the state of Georgia. Both have given me a deep understanding of the vital connection between education and workforce development,” said Davis. “I look forward to advancing our efforts in customized training and continuing education to meet the needs of local industries and empower our communities with the skills necessary for long-term economic growth.”

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

Summer semester begins May 19. Don’t wait, enroll today!

View Online: http://southernregional.meritpages.com/news/Southern-Regional-Technical-College-Names-Amy-Carter-Davis-Vice-President-for-Economic-Development/49586