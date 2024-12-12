//Valdosta graduates to be honored during UGA commencement ceremonies

Share with friends

ATHENS – The University of Georgia will honor Valdosta graduates during the upcoming fall commencement ceremonies.

The University of Georgia will honor over 3,200 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2024 during its upcoming Commencement ceremonies. The fall undergraduate ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, followed by the fall graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on the same day.

Elizabeth Buescher of Valdosta (31602)

Catherine Cox of Valdosta (31605)

Charles Hilton of Valdosta (31606)

Carter Holley of Valdosta (31602)

Faith James of Valdosta (31605)

Joshua Krispin of Valdosta (31602)

Benjamin McTier of Valdosta (31602)

Lillian Parrish of Valdosta (31602)

Diya Patel of Valdosta (31602)

Molly Schweitzer of Valdosta (31605)

Nathalee Simoneau of Valdosta (31602)

Katie Tomlinson of Valdosta (31601)

Erin Jones of Valdosta (31602)

“The Class of 2024 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, dedication, and excellence during their time at the University of Georgia, and we are pleased to be able to celebrate them during fall Commencement ceremonies,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “We are confident that these outstanding graduates will continue to inspire, innovate, and lead in their communities and beyond. We look forward to seeing all that they will go on to accomplish as proud alumni of the University of Georgia.”

This year’s undergraduate keynote speaker is Lisa Godbey Wood, U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Georgia and a 1990 UGA School of Law graduate. John Maltese, associate dean of the UGA School of Public and International Affairs, will deliver the graduate address.

For additional details and a complete 2024 Commencement schedule, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.