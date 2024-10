Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta VA Clinic will host a Veterans Day Celebration honoring those who served in the military.

The Valdosta VA Clinic Presents the Veterans Day Celebration honoring those who served in our military. The event will be on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 12pm until 2pm at the Valdosta VA Clinic located at 348 Enterprise Drive in Valdosta, Georgia.

Come out and enjoy a day of live entertainment, door prizes, and raffles.