//VLPRA “Christmas Card Cruise” returns with registration now open

VALDOSTA – VLPRA is bringing back the community-wide “Christmas Card Cruise” this holiday season and registration in now open.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority started the event as a smaller display in a VLPRA park in 2020 but expanded last year to include the entire county. Businesses, organizations, and even families created jumbo Christmas Cards out of six-foot sheets of wood and put them in front of their buildings or homes to be seen from the road. Participants submitted the card addresses to VLPRA, who created a map to show card locations from all over the community. People then used the map to visit the cards and other Christmas displays around the holidays.

VLPRA is partnering with Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, and other local municipalities to promote the event. Businesses and families who would like to display cards should register their card and location online for free at vlpra.com. Each card holder is responsible for building, decorating, and maintaining their own card.

More than 100 cards were up all over the county in last year’s event. VLPRA and partnering organizations hope to grow that number this year.