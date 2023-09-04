//Senators visit Valdosta after Hurricane Idalia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Senators Jon Ossoff and Ralph Warnock visited Valdosta to tour the areas that were hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia.

Release:

On Sunday, September 3, Senators Jon Ossoff and Ralph Warnock visited Valdosta to tour the areas that were hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia. City Manager Richard Hardy and Mayor Scott James Matheson personally showed the senators the various parts of the city affected by the hurricane.

During the tour, Ossoff and Warnock spoke with community leaders to gain a better understanding of the challenges they are facing. They also met with local officials to discuss the response to the events and to identify areas where improvements can be made. The Senators also stopped at a waterline break and greeted and thanked several City employees who were engaged in making repairs.

City Manager Richard Hardy stated, “It’s heartbreaking to see the damage that Hurricane Idalia has caused to this beautiful city. But I’m encouraged to see the resilience and determination of the people of Valdosta in the face of adversity. We will do everything possible to restore our Citizen’s quality of life.”

Mayor Scott James Matheson added, “We stand united in this time of need. We will work with our local, state, and national leaders to push for the necessary resources to help the community rebuild and recover.”

Among the areas toured were Lake Park Road, the North Campus of Valdosta State University, and Alden Avenue. The tour aimed to assess the damage caused by the events and determine what measures to take to help those affected.

The Senators, the Mayor, and the City Manager assisted in passing out meals to citizens before addressing the concerns surrounding Hurricane Idalia. The Senators left with a deeper understanding of the community’s challenges.