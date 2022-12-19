//Suicidal standoff in Valdosta ends peacefully

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A five hour standoff with a suicidal subject at a Valdosta apartment building ends peacefully.

Releases:

On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, 1601 Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.

The Valdosta Police Department Crisis Negotiations Unit and Tactical Operations Unit responded to the scene. A mobile crisis unit for behavioral health was contacted, and representatives responded to the scene as well. Negotiators began to speak with the male by phone, while other negotiators spoke with the grandparents, who were inside the residence. The male continued to say that he wanted a shoot-out with police officers, but he had no intention of harming his grandparents.

The male then shot his gun off inside the residence. For safety concerns, after the male shot the handgun off inside the residence, the behavioral health workers left from the area.

Negotiators and members of the Tactical Operations Unit worked together to get the elderly grandparents out of the residence, and turned them over to Emergency Medical Services to monitor them. After getting the grandparents out and to a safe location, the male shot his firearm off inside of the residence again a couple of more times. At no time did it appear that the gunshots were aimed towards law enforcement.

For approximately 5 and a half hours, VPD Negotiators continued to talk off and on with the male. At approximately 8:30 am., the male came out of the residence and turned himself over to law enforcement.

“We are thankful that we were able to get the male to a mental health facility safely, to get him the assistance that he needed. This time of year, we do see an increase in calls for suicidal individuals, please watch out for your family and friends to get them assistance. In July of this year, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was established nationwide, which is monitored by trained counselors 24/7.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.