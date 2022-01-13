//Valdosta City Schools closing through January 18 due to COVID

Share with friends











Due to a large increase in COVID exposures and absenteeism, all Valdosta City Schools will close from Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18.

Release:

Positive COVID cases are on the rise across the country and in our community. We have seen a large increase in COVID exposures and are experiencing higher than normal absenteeism rates in our faculty, staff and students.

We will close all Valdosta City Schools Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18. Schools will reopen on Wednesday, January 19. Our district was already scheduled to be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. If you had plans to travel over the long weekend, we ask that you do so responsibly so that we can all return to school healthy on Wednesday, January 19.