Local NewsApril 5, 2021 LCS weekly COVID update Share with friends Release: Please see attached Lowndes County Schools’ weekly COVID-19 update. These numbers are in a trending 7-day format using comparative data from DPH. This report represents data from March 25- April 1, 2021. TAGS: casescoronaviruscountycovidcovid-19lcsLowndeslowndes county schoolsnumberschoolstaffstudentsteachersupdateweekly Related posts Mental health first aid training…VSU signs Engineering Technology agreement…Valdosta burglar arrestedValdosta City Manager discusses 2021…Valdosta shooting leads to high-speed…VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium begins…Colquitt County man arrested for…VSU to host their Graduate…VSU’s Dennis Conway named Editor-Elect…Attorney General alerts residents of…