//Valdosta Symphony Orchestra opens young ears to extraordinary sound

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently welcomed hundreds of school children to campus to experience the magic of live orchestral music.

Valdosta State University recently welcomed hundreds of school children to campus to experience the magic of live orchestral music through a special Youth Concert Series event hosted by the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. Designed to inspire young minds and foster a lifelong appreciation for the arts, this interactive program introduced students to the instruments, musicians, and inner workings of a full symphony orchestra — and to the sounds of George Frideric Handel’s famous “Messiah,” a Baroque-era oratorio originally created as an Easter offering. VSU believes that experiencing live orchestral music helps young learners build focus and empathy while igniting curiosity and a deeper connection to creative expression. On the Web: www.valdostasymphony.org