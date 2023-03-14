//Georgians encouraged to fuel the future with healthy foods

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health recognizes National Nutrition Month with “Fuel for the Future” with healthy foods.

Whether it’s fueling your body with nutritious and delicious meals or ensuring that the food you are eating is sustainable for the environment, eating healthy is critical to fueling the future.

This March, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District joins the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to recognize National Nutrition Month and focus on the theme of “Fuel for the Future.”

No matter your age or activity level, making healthy food and drink choices provides your body with energy now and fuel for the future.

“We often think about the benefits of food in the present,” said Holly Rountree, Nutrition Services Director with South Health District. “This National Nutrition Month we want to remind everyone that eating healthy is also beneficial to the future. Making healthy food choices effects not only how you feel now, but also your future health.”

During National Nutrition Month, South Health District and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also want to encourage everyone to focus on eating sustainably. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, some ways that people can fuel the future include:

Eat with the environment in mind.

Buying foods in season and shopping locally, when possible, not only benefits the planet, but it also may help you keep food costs down. Enjoying more plant-based meals and snacks is another option. Try more meatless meals or substituting some or all the meat in recipes with plant-based proteins.

Stay nourished and save money.

When prices of food and other goods go up, buying healthful foods may not feel like a priority. Yet, many healthful foods are filling, cost less overall and help to manage or reduce your chances of developing certain chronic diseases. A little planning before you shop can go a long way in choosing foods that are affordable, satisfying and have a higher amount of nutrition.

Eat a variety of foods from all food groups.

Fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods and dairy all play a role in fueling our bodies. Choosing a variety of healthful foods is important, since foods can differ in the nutrients they provide. Follow MyPlate’s Daily Recommendations for each food group to get the nutrients you need at each life stage. Eat foods in various forms including fresh, frozen, canned and dried.

See a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN).

Good nutrition can positively influence our health, and there are many ways to eat healthfully. Plus, no single food or food group provides all the nutrients we need for good health. It’s important to learn what choices work best for you so that a healthy eating routine becomes a way of life. Ask your doctor for a referral to an RDN and find an RDN who specializes in your unique needs.

Make tasty foods at home.

To increase variety in your eating routine, try new flavors and foods from around the world. Another way to eat healthier and save money is to learn cooking and meal preparation skills. This can help you find creative ways to use leftovers rather than tossing them.

This National Nutrition Month, public health encourages everyone to take steps to fuel the future. For tips on fueling your future, healthy meal ideas, and more, visit https://www.eatright.org/.