//2021 Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show, Perry Georgia Auto Fair

Release:

The 32 nd Annual Georgia National Fair may have ended, but there is year-round family fun to be had at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. November 11th, 12th, and 13th, the Perry Georgia Auto Fair and the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show are teaming up to bring an educational and fun

experience to visitors of all ages.

The events kick of Thursday, November 11th at 12pm and continue through Saturday from 8am-6pm each day.

Mark Baker, Organizer of the Perry Georgia Auto Fair, says this will be the first year this group has been put together and the 1st Annual Perry Georgia Auto Fair. He spoke about what to expect at the Auto Fair, commenting, “We will have a car corral area, automobile goods and collectibles swap meet, as well as the auto show which will take place Saturday morning from 8am-2pm.”

The show includes trucks, cars, and motorcycles and winners can earn up to $500 in cash prizes.

The Antique Agriculture Show is celebrating its’ 3rd annual show. The event features agriculture tools and methods used throughout the early 1900’s and offers live demonstrations such as peanut thrashing, corn & cane grinding, mini-tractor pulling, and indoor and outdoor plowing. There will also be over 200 exhibits displaying antique tractors, farm machinery, toys, and home goods.

Hamilton Halford, Organizer and Founder of the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show, is excited for the upcoming show and says the event promotes tourisms in Perry. “We have folks come to display and visit from all over the country. The first year we had 197 exhibits, and last year we grew to over 260 exhibits.”

One exhibitor had this to say about his experience participating in the Antique Agriculture Show the past two years; “We collect and show antique tractors, but it’s really about the friendships and camaraderie we share with our fellow exhibitors and visitors.” The exhibitor went on to say, “The show has grown a lot since the first year. We look forward to coming to the event each year and encourage other exhibitors and visitors to come out as well. It’s going to be wonderful!”

The Perry Georgia Auto fair will be held along the Midway and the Antique Agriculture Show will take place throughout the Fairgrounds. Admission to attend this dual event is $5 and only cash will be accepted. Fairgrounds officials note that all visitors must enter through the West Gate.

More information about the Auto Fair can be found at the group’s website, www.perrygaswapmeet.com, or Facebook page, @PerryGAF. And for information on the Antique Agriculture Show visit www.gnfa.com/p/about/georgia-national-antique-agriculture-show or find them on Facebook, @GaNationalAntiqueAgShow.