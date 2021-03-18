//Turner Center seeks ‘Spring Into Art’ exhibition sponsors

Share with friends











Release:

Turner Center Invites Local Businesses to Support the Arts

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is preparing for its largest fine art show and sale of the year, on display from April 12-June 9. The 34th annual Spring Into Art exhibition will feature nearly 500 fine artworks in various mediums from over 200 artists statewide.

Local businesses that are interested in supporting the local arts community are invited to participate as sponsors. Sponsoring the event gives each business the opportunity to have their name prominently displayed on the wall at the Turner Center and in the Spring Into Art catalog. Businesses that sponsor the event also receive a 1-year membership at the Turner Center and complimentary tickets to the Spring Into Art opening gala on Mon., April 12 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information on Spring Into Art sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets to the opening gala, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.