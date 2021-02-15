//W.G. Nunn receives grant donation for math and science

Share with friends











Release:

W.G. Nunn’s “Aha! Moment”

W.G. Nunn Elementary School was the recipient of a $500 donation that is to be used to support our math and science programs. Stephanie Hinton of Jim Hinton Oil Company, Inc. applied for the grant on behalf of our school through Exxon and Mobil and the Educational Alliance to help create “Aha! Moments.”

This generous donation will help give our students the tools and technology they need to connect what they learn in the classroom with what they see in the real world.