//ATL ranks as 2nd best city for friendships

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Atlanta ranks as the second best city for friendships in the United States.

With National Friendship Day coming up on August 3rd, it’s the perfect opportunity for those looking to get out and make some new friends! But, which U.S. city stands out as the best place to connect and socialize?

To answer this question, the team at Compare the Market carried out a new study to reveal the most social cities in the U.S.

And, Atlanta ranks #2 with a total social score of 74.98 out of 100!

Here are some of Atlanta’s best stats from the study:

The city has an impressive 137 meetup events per 100,000 people – great for meeting new friends.

– great for meeting new friends. In Atlanta, there are 29 bars and coffee shops per 100,000 people – it’s a perfect city for hanging out.

– it’s a perfect city for hanging out. Residents of the city make 353.77 online searches for friendship apps, for every 100,000 people.

New research by Compare The Market has revealed the best cities in the world for socializing.

In the US, Minneapolis has ranked first followed by Atlanta and Portland

Compare the Market AU also share tips on how people can improve their social life and its health and wellness benefits.

We also share tips on how people can improve their social life and its health and wellness benefits. Moving to a new city is full of excitement but can come with challenges, especially when meeting new people and building connections. Socializing is proven to enhance mental well-being, reduce health risks like dementia, and even strengthen the immune system1 – making it a perfect excuse for extroverts.

To make this transition easier, Compare The Market has identified the world’s most social cities, analyzing factors such as inclusiveness ratings, the number of meet-up groups and social hubs, and the popularity of friendship apps.

Here are the top U.S. cities where social butterflies can truly thrive: Rank City States Inclusiveness Index Ranking Meetup Events, per 100,000 people Number of bars & coffee shops, per 100,000 people Searches for friendship apps, per 100,000 people Total Score (Max 100) 1 Minneapolis Minnesota 58.05 155 23 347.02 77.49 2 Atlanta Georgia 54.53 137 29 353.77 74.98 3 Portland Oregon 55.94 113 41 224.76 71.59 4 Las Vegas Nevada 66.19 43 36 235.86 69.29 5 Seattle Washington 57.18 85 39 250.03 68.81 6 Miami Florida 54.86 90 29 343.26 66.67 7 San Francisco California 56.4 92 37 186.44 63.13 8 Boston Massachusetts 49.5 123 36 201.32 60.8 9 Baltimore Maryland 64.98 58 16 271.78 58.9 10 Denver Colorado 58.98 102 19 228.98 58.42

Minneapolis tops the list as the most social city in the U.S., excelling in meet-up group availability and ranking second for friendship app searches. With a high score of 77.49, it’s one of the most social cities globally.

In second position, we have Atlanta, which surpasses Minneapolis in friendship app search volume and offers an above-average number of coffee shops and bars for socializing. With a score of 74.98, it ranks as one of the top U.S. cities for building connections.

Portland ranks third among U.S. cities for socializing, boasting the highest number of bars and coffee shops per 100,000 people and placing in the top 5 for meet-up groups. With a score of 71.59, it’s a prime social hub on the West Coast.

Tips for improving social life if you’ve moved to a new area

Sign up for classes and groups: Join local meetups or classes to connect with people over shared interests and expand your social circle.

Join local meetups or classes to connect with people over shared interests and expand your social circle. Invite contacts for coffee: Invite someone for a coffee to get to know them better or ask for introductions to grow your friend group.

Invite someone for a coffee to get to know them better or ask for introductions to grow your friend group. Cut down on screen time and gaming: Swap some screen time for in-person social events to better integrate into your community.

Swap some screen time for in-person social events to better integrate into your community. Seek help if you feel anxious: If social anxiety holds you back, seek support from trusted friends or professionals to build confidence.

If social anxiety holds you back, seek support from trusted friends or professionals to build confidence. Don’t turn down invitations: Say yes to more social invitations to step out of your comfort zone and meet new people.

Compare the Market AU’s Executive General Manager of Health Insurance, Steven Spicer says: “Moving to a new city can feel daunting, especially when you’re starting from scratch and making new friends seems more like a chore than an exciting opportunity. However, building these connections is essential for our well-being. We hope our list of the most sociable cities helps those who love to socialize choose the perfect place to call home.”

