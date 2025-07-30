//Georgia’s Gen Z travelers choose road trips over flying

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A nationwide survey found that 80% of Georgia’s Gen Z travelers are scared to fly this summer.

A new nationwide survey reveals that 80% of Gen Z travelers are choosing road trips over flights this summer, driven by safety concerns about air travel and a desire for freedom on the open road.

The study by RoadRunner Auto Transport surveyed 1,000 travelers and found that younger travelers are redefining summer travel in 2025, favoring multi-day drives, Airbnb stays, and tech tools like AI for trip planning.

The survey found that:

80% of Gen Z travelers are skipping flights in favor of road trips this summer.

in favor of road trips this summer. TikTok is Gen Z’s #1 social media source for travel inspiration in 2025, beating YouTube (33%) and Instagram (28%).

in 2025, beating YouTube (33%) and Instagram (28%). Over half (55%) of Gen Z use AI tools like ChatGPT to map routes, research destinations, and prep packing lists.

to map routes, research destinations, and prep packing lists. 33% of Gen Z travelers prefer staying in Airbnbs or VRBO rentals over hotels.

You can see the full study here: https://www.roadrunnerautotransport.com/news/2974/the-great-escape-why-americans-are-reclaiming-the-road-in-summer-2025