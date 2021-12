Share with friends











Release:

According to U.S. News, Chick Music, a family-owned musical instrument store that first opened in 1942 in a shop on College Avenue, is closing the business after 79 years. Chick Music has been a part of Athens music history, due in part to the customers who came into the business.

For more information on this story:

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/georgia/articles/2021-12-26/georgia-music-store-closes-after-79-years-in-business