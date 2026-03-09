//Valdosta Main Street reaccredited

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street and CVDA earn reaccreditation, affirming commitment to a vibrant, economically healthy downtown.

The Valdosta Main Street Program and the Central Valdosta Development Authority (CVDA) have once again earned accreditation from Georgia Main Street, reaffirming Valdosta’s continued commitment to maintaining a vibrant and economically healthy downtown district.

Administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the Georgia Main Street program provides training, technical assistance, and strategic support to communities working to strengthen historic downtown districts through economic development, preservation, and community engagement. Communities that meet rigorous standards in organization, economic vitality, design, and promotion are awarded accreditation for demonstrating excellence in downtown revitalization.

As part of the program, downtown Valdosta has earned Classic Main Street status, a designation awarded to established downtown programs that demonstrate strong performance in economic development, historic preservation, and community engagement. Valdosta is one of only a select group of Georgia communities to receive Classic Main Street accreditation, reflecting sustained success in strengthening the city’s historic downtown.

“This recognition is a testament to the hardworking downtown building owners, merchants, and restaurant operators who invest their time, energy, and passion into downtown Valdosta every day,” said Patrick Pearson, Director of Valdosta Main Street. “Their commitment to their businesses and to our community is what keeps downtown vibrant, welcoming, and growing.”

Scott James Matheson also praised the continued recognition.

“Downtown Valdosta is the heart of our community and a key driver of our local economy,” said Mayor Matheson. “This accreditation reflects the strong partnership between the City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street, CVDA, and our local businesses. We are proud of the progress being made and grateful for the entrepreneurs and property owners who continue to invest in our historic downtown.”

Through partnerships with the City of Valdosta, CVDA, downtown businesses, and community stakeholders, the Main Street program works to support small businesses, encourage reinvestment in historic properties, and produce events and promotions that attract residents and visitors throughout the year.

For more information about downtown events, programs, and business opportunities, follow Downtown Valdosta Main Street on Facebook.