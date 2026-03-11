//Yamaha to move headquarters to Georgia

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Yamaha moves U.S. headquarters to Kennesaw, Georgia, relocating from California after 50 years, expanding existing Georgia operations.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today welcomed the announcement that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has officially decided to move its U.S. headquarters to Kennesaw, Georgia, opting to relocate out of California following roughly 50 years of operation there. This decision follows a meeting between the governor and Yamaha executives in October of last year at the Southeast U.S./Japan (SEUS-Japan) annual gathering in Tokyo. A manufacturer of ATVs, boat engines, personal watercraft, and other motorized products, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. already has a strong presence in the Peach State, employing over 2,300 Georgians. The relocation of the Yamaha Motor Corp. U.S. headquarters will begin this year and is expected to continue through 2028.

“After many years of great partnership, we are honored and proud to welcome Yamaha’s American headquarters to the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This is another loud and clear testament to what we offer job creators from around the world. To any other California-based companies looking for a better home, we’ll give you plenty of reasons to keep Georgia on your mind.”

The Yamaha Motor Company currently employs thousands of people across various facilities in Georgia. The 1.3-million-square-foot Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America factory in Newnan opened in 1986 and currently employs roughly 2,000 Georgians. Yamaha relocated its marine division to Kennesaw in 1999, expanding the facility with a 75,000-square-foot Marine Innovation Center in 2023. In 2019, the company moved its motorsports operations to the state to benefit from close proximity to the existing facilities.

About Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is a world-leading producer of motorcycles, marine products, power products, and robotics. Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan, the company operates under the corporate mission of being a “Kando Creating Company,” aiming to offer new excitement and a more fulfilling life for people all over the world.