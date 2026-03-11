//Wiregrass apprentices help power BrooksCo Dairy’s operations

Share with friends

PHOTO – Left to right: Fernando Ramirez of Brooks County, Reagan Chastain of Lowndes County, and Alex Munoz of Brooks County put their skills to work at BrooksCo Dairy.

VALDOSTA – Three electrical apprentices from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College are helping keep the lights on, and the milk flowing, at BrooksCo Dairy.

QUITMAN, GA — In the heart of Georgia’s dairy country, three electrical apprentices from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College are helping keep the lights on — and the milk flowing — at BrooksCo Dairy, LLC in Quitman, Georgia, one of the region’s largest dairy producers.

The three Wiregrass apprentices — Fernando Ramirez, Reagan Chastain, and Alex Munoz — are not confined to a classroom. Instead, they are gaining hands-on experience each day across BrooksCo’s expansive dairy operation, supporting critical electrical and industrial systems that keep production moving.

BrooksCo Dairy manages a herd of approximately 2,200 dairy cows, producing nearly 37,500 gallons of milk every day. Along with seven partner dairies, the operation supplies fresh milk to businesses across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama — making reliability and efficiency essential to daily operations.

Their responsibilities include working on vacuum and milk pumps, which are essential for efficient milking operations; chilling units, which maintain safe, regulated milk temperatures; air compression systems, which power tools and heavy machinery; and industrial maintenance and HVAC systems, which ensure safety, uptime, and operational stability.

Working alongside seasoned technicians, the apprentices apply classroom knowledge in real-time environments, directly contributing to BrooksCo’s production capabilities while sharpening their technical expertise.

The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Apprenticeship Program provides students with a structured and rewarding pathway to career success by allowing them to earn while they learn, receiving wages throughout their training; gain nationally recognized credentials through combined classroom instruction and on-the-job experience; and develop industry-specific skills tailored to meet employer needs, such as those at BrooksCo Dairy.

Through partnerships with employers like BrooksCo Dairy, Wiregrass is strengthening the workforce pipeline across South Georgia and preparing students to meet the demands of modern agriculture and industry.

At BrooksCo Dairy, no two days look the same. An apprentice morning may begin troubleshooting a milk pump, transition into calibrating a cooling system, and conclude with electrical inspections on air compressors. This well-rounded exposure ensures graduates are prepared for long-term, high-demand careers in electrical and industrial maintenance.

“This electrician apprenticeship at BrooksCo Dairy is a great example of how education and industry can come together to create real career opportunities,” said Bill Meli, Apprenticeship Coordinator, VLD. “Our students are learning their trade both in the classroom at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and on the job at BrooksCo Dairy, gaining valuable hands-on experience while earning industry-recognized credentials. At the same time, BrooksCo Dairy is investing in the skilled workforce needed to keep their operations running strong for years to come.”

The collaboration between Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and BrooksCo Dairy demonstrates how apprenticeship models can support regional economic growth, strengthen technical workforce pipelines, and enhance employer–education partnerships. As the dairy industry continues to evolve with advanced technologies and automation, skilled electrical technicians will remain essential to maintaining reliability, efficiency, and innovation across agricultural operations.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to hands-on training, workforce development, and economic vitality in South Georgia — proving that when education and industry work together, communities thrive.

For more information on apprenticeship programs, please contact Bill Meliatbill.meli@wiregrass.eduor visit the website at www.wiregrass.edu.