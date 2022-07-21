//Braves selects Acton during 2022 MLB Draft

Share with friends

ATHENS – The Atlanta Braves has selected the UGA senior second baseman Cory Acton in the ninth round of 2022 MLB Draft.

According to the Georgia Bulldogs atheletic website, the Atlanta Braves has drafted UGA senior second baseman Cory Acton in the ninth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The MLB Draft began on Sunday night with a total of 80 selections.

Find the full story linked below:

https://georgiadogs.com/news/2022/7/18/baseball-atlanta-braves-select-acton-in-ninth-round-of-mlb-draft.aspx