Share with friends











Release:

According to the Georgia Bulldogs website, following the votes of the league coaches the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year is Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. And, the title of SEC Freshman of the Year goes to Brock Bowers.

For more on the story a link is provided below:

https://georgiadogs.com/news/2021/12/8/smart-bowers-earn-sec-football-awards.aspx