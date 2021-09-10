SportsSeptember 10, 2021 Blazers take on VUU in Richmond on Saturday Share with friends Release: The Valdosta State University Blazers will play against Virginia Union University Panthers in Richmond, VA at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be available to watch online. VSU Facebook post provided below. TAGS: richmond virginiavaldosta state university blazersvirginia union university panthersvsuvsu blazersvsu blazers sports newsvsu footballvsu vs vuu Related posts LHS headed to Lee County…VHS Cross Country team celebrates…Wildcats games cancelled due to…LHS’ Carson Page selected to…VLPRA football, cheer pictures scheduled…Viking Touchdown Club and Coaches…VHS Wildcats to face Warner…LHS Vikings set for opener…Wildcats will host a football…Viking tickets on sale for…