//Viking baseball advances to playoff semi-finals at Parkview

After taking 2 of 3 from Lambert High School our Viking baseball team has advanced to the state 7-A baseball playoff semi-finals. We will travel to Parkview High School for a double header on Monday, May 17, 2021 beginning at 4:00 pm. The “If” game would be Tuesday at 4:00 pm.

Parkview High School is located at 998 Cole Dr SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. A parking and seating diagram is attached.

Tickets are available on-line with Go Fan. They will also be available the day of the game – credit card sales only.

GoFan Link for tickets

https://gofan.co/app/events/315897?schoolId=GA5226

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!