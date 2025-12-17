//GaDOE releases lists of schools for Targeted Support & Improvement

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GaDOE releases lists of schools making significant improvements, along with those identified for Targeted Support & Improvement.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Education released lists of schools exiting – or making progress to exit – federal identification, along with the 2024-2025 list of schools identified for Targeted Support & Improvement.

CSI Graduation Rate & TSI Exits (Click Here for TSI Exit List)

Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support – in Georgia, these designations are referred to as Comprehensive Support & Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI).

Under Georgia’s amended state ESSA plan approved by the U.S. Department of Education in 2023, CSI schools are identified every three years. However, schools identified for low graduation rate can exit the list once their rate exceeds 67%. Four schools exited CSI identification based on their 2025 graduation rates:

Perry Career Academy – Eula Wilburn Ponds Perry Center for Learning (Clayton County Schools)

Cross Keys High School (DeKalb County Schools)

Independence High School (Fulton County Schools)

Dodge County Achievement Center (Dodge County Schools)

Additionally, 55 schools made the necessary improvements to exit Targeted Support & Improvement (TSI) status. See the link above for a list of these schools.

CSI Progress Schools (Click Here for List)

To recognize and celebrate CSI schools making progress on their improvement plans and performance, GaDOE recognizes CSI Progress Schools each year.

This year, 43 CSI schools were identified as making progress. To be recognized, CSI schools had to show a 5% increase in the CCRPI Content Mastery component score from 2024 to 2025 and have a score of 80 or higher on one of the other components (Progress, Closing Gaps, or Readiness).

“First and foremost, I want to celebrate the students, teachers, and staff who made these results possible,” Superintendent Woods said. “School improvement takes persistence, hard work, and a great deal of heart. The schools exiting CSI and TSI status – and those making progress – have put in tremendous effort to move forward for their students, working closely with our School & District Improvement team. These results remind us that when we work together and stay focused on students, real progress is possible in every corner of our state.”

TSI Identifications (Click Here for List)

Because CSI and ATSI schools were identified in January 2024 using 2023 data, only TSI schools are being identified in 2025.

This year, 87 schools were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. TSI schools are those with one or more consistently underperforming subgroups. Click here for additional information on the TSI identification process.

“The purpose of Targeted Support & Improvement is to make sure schools have the right support in place – not to label or define them,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Year after year, we see schools make real progress when they receive focused support from our School & District Improvement team. We look forward to partnering with these schools to support their continued growth on behalf of Georgia’s students.”

School Spotlights

Blue Ridge Elementary School in Fannin County successfully exited TSI status by responding with intentional, collaborative instructional practices. The school strengthened Tier I instruction in English Language Arts, prioritized data-driven planning for students with disabilities, and expanded collaborative planning time for teachers. With targeted professional learning and coaching support through GaDOE School Improvement and Pioneer RESA, Blue Ridge Elementary fostered a culture of shared responsibility that led to meaningful student growth and sustained improvement.

“First and foremost, we are proud of the growth in our staff! When faced with this obstacle, each member looked forward rather than back,” said Blue Ridge Elementary Principal Mark Young. “We adopted the mindset that we were in this together and would do everything possible to turn things around. That approach will not only help today’s students but also tomorrow’s students. We are also extremely proud of our kids, particularly the gains from Level 1 to Level 2. Many of our students have not experienced academic success until now. Their success is our success!”

Carver Elementary School, in Jefferson County, a CSI school, made meaningful progress this year by strengthening Tier I instruction, expanding collaborative planning, and using data to guide instructional decisions. Teachers met weekly to analyze formative assessment data, monitor student progress, and adjust instruction, while classroom strategies emphasized student engagement and peer discussion.

The school also implemented non-instructional supports, including PBIS practices that reinforced positive behavior and contributed to improved attendance. With guidance from GaDOE School Improvement on processes, protocols, and instructional monitoring—including walkthroughs using the SDI tool—Carver Elementary aligned professional learning to identified needs. As a result, the school saw notable gains in reading achievement and attendance and is positioned for continued improvement.

“Our greatest pride comes from seeing students succeed—especially those experiencing academic success for the first time,” said Carver Elementary School Principal Dr. Melvin Farmer. “Their growth reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our entire staff.”

Howard High School in Bibb County successfully exited TSI by strengthening instructional systems and ensuring access to grade-level content. Teachers focused on co-teaching, high-leverage practices, and specially designed instruction to support students with disabilities, while non-instructional strategies—like a redesigned master schedule and the “Recruitment for Excellence” campaign—boosted student engagement.

GaDOE School Improvement, in partnership with the district and Middle Georgia RESA, provided guidance, professional learning, and resources to refine strategies, monitor progress, and build teacher capacity. These efforts led to meaningful gains for all students, especially students with disabilities, positioning the school for continued growth.

“By focusing on collaboration, data-driven instruction, and supporting all students to access grade-level content, we turned challenges into meaningful growth,” said Michael A. Scott, Principal. “This progress reflects the dedication of our teacher teams, the potential of our students, and the invaluable support of our partners at the district, RESA, and GaDOE.”

Click here for extended versions of these school spotlights.