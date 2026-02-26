//VHS announces 2026 STAR Student and Teacher

Share with friends

Dr. Johnnie Marshall, Principal of Valdosta High School, proudly announces that Raihan Islam has been named the 2026 STAR Student. The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia high school seniors who achieve the highest SAT score on a single test date and rank in the top 10 percent of their graduating class. In Valdosta, the Kiwanis Club sponsors the STAR program at the regional level, where Islam will represent VHS in regional competition.

Raihan is the son of Shahidul Islam Pramanik and Jinat Ara Pramanik. An International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme candidate, he has completed rigorous coursework in IB Chemistry, Psychology, History, English, Spanish, and Mathematics. He is also recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction, earning honors in AP Chemistry, Biology, Statistics, Calculus AB, U.S. Government, World History, and Language and Composition.

Beyond academics, Raihan serves as Math Team Captain and is President of both the Science Club and Science National Honor Society. He is Vice President of SkillsUSA and a member of the Beta Club and Engage Club. He also volunteered at South Georgia Medical Center during his junior year.

Raihan plans to attend Georgia Tech to major in biomedical engineering on a pre-med track, with the goal of attending medical school and specializing in cardiology or oncology.

Each STAR student selects the teacher who has been most instrumental in his or her academic success. Raihan chose Mrs. Angela Galm, who taught him AP Chemistry and IB Chemistry over the past three years.

Mrs. Galm teaches AP Chemistry, IB Chemistry, and Honors Anatomy and brings 21 years of experience to Valdosta High School. She holds degrees in biology and education, including a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction, and maintains advanced AP and IB Chemistry certifications.

In explaining his choice, Raihan credited Mrs. Galm’s classroom for building both his scientific curiosity and confidence. What once felt intimidating became a source of motivation and direction for his future in medicine.

Mrs. Galm described Raihan as a student who elevates the academic environment for those around him. “Raihan consistently demonstrates intellectual curiosity, discipline, and a genuine passion for learning,” she said. “He challenges himself and his peers and approaches rigorous coursework with integrity and purpose.”

Upon learning she had been selected as STAR Teacher, Mrs. Galm said she was “truly shocked and incredibly honored.”

Islam will now compete at the regional level, with region winners advancing to state-level STAR recognition.