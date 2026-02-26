//Pratt & Whitney announces $200M Columbus expansion

Share with friends

COLUMBUS – Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is investing $200 million to expand its operations in Columbus, Georgia.

Columbus, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is investing $200 million to expand its operations in Columbus, Georgia. The project will initially create 15 new jobs, with more jobs to follow. Along with Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, and other public and company leaders, Governor Kemp celebrated the announcement of this new investment and the completion of a prior expansion announced in 2023. This previously announced project added nearly 400 new jobs and 81,000 square feet to Pratt & Whitney’s Columbus Engine Center.

“Pratt & Whitney’s decision to invest in Georgia immediately after just completing another major expansion is an incredible testament to how companies that operate in our state find reliable, ongoing, and long-term success,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Throughout its more than forty years in Columbus, Pratt & Whitney has been a valued partner and driver of the impact our aerospace industry is delivering statewide. We’re grateful that this partnership will only continue to grow and flourish, benefiting this cutting-edge job creator, the people of Columbus, and all of Georgia.”

Opened in 1984, the Pratt & Whitney Columbus facility includes the Columbus Engine Center and Columbus Forge, both of which operate on the same campus. The Columbus Engine Center maintains Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines for the Airbus A320neo aircraft family, Airbus A220, and Embraer E-Jets E2. The facility also supports the F117 engine for the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and the F100 engine for the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle and Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Columbus Forge produces compressor airfoils, and compressor and turbine disks for Pratt & Whitney’s commercial and military engines, including the F135, which powers all variants of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter.

“Over the past four decades and with the support of the Columbus community, state, and Governor, Pratt & Whitney’s presence in Georgia has grown from a small manufacturing facility to a state-of-the-art manufacturing and overhaul center, employing 2,600 dedicated people focused on our mission: to connect and protect our world,” said Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy. “Since 2008, we have invested more than $1 billion to continue expanding the footprint and capabilities of our Columbus facility. This latest investment will increase output of critical parts for our growing military and commercial engine programs and underscores our ongoing commitment to ramp industrial capacity to support our customers.”

The Columbus Engine Center and Columbus Forge are located at 8987 Macon Road and 8801 Macon Road, respectively, with the expansion expected to be completed by 2028. For those interested in learning about careers available at Pratt & Whitney, please visit www.prattwhitney.com/en/ careers/careers-hub .

“We want to thank Pratt & Whitney for their continued faith in the Columbus community and the Valley region,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “We appreciate Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Choose Columbus’ help in getting this across the finish line. Pratt & Whitney has been such an outstanding community partner, and we look forward to continuing to grow that relationship.”

“We are excited to celebrate Pratt & Whitney’s additional capital investment and the creation of high-quality jobs,” said Chairman Selvin Hollingsworth, Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia. “This project underscores the strength of our region’s advanced manufacturing sector and the power of partnership in driving economic growth. Together, we are building a stronger future for Columbus, GA.”

Regional Project Manager Christy Bozeman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Pratt & Whitney’s continued growth in Columbus proves that investing in workforce initiatives is the most important factor for the long-term success of companies in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Pratt & Whitney was an early beneficiary of Georgia Quick Start, a partner they have engaged with for nearly every expansion or major investment over their decades-long relationship. By working with our education partners and local communities, such as Columbus Technical College and Columbus-Muscogee County, Georgia offers solutions that support decades of accomplishments and milestones like today.”

About Pratt & Whitney



Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.