//DPH Confirms Measles Case in Georgia

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed measles in an unvaccinated Bryan County resident. There is no history of international travel, but the individual recently traveled out of state. DPH is notifying individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and are at increased risk of developing measles.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure, including high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Then, a rash of tiny red spots appears. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can prevent measles and rubella. The vaccine is safe and effective, and parents with questions about the vaccine or the vaccination schedule can consult their physician. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. For babies aged 6-11 months travelling internationally, the CDC recommends a single dose of the MMR vaccine before travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday.

More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%. Individuals who are vaccinated with the MMR vaccine also help protect others who are too young or medically unable to be vaccinated.

People with measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms. Healthcare providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately.

This is the second reported measles case in Georgia in 2026. There were 10 confirmed measles cases in Georgia in 2025.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.