//Senator Steven McNeel Officially Sworn In

ATLANTA (February 25, 2026) — This week, Sen. Steven McNeel (R–Macon) was officially sworn in as a member of the Georgia State Senate during a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol. He now represents the 18th Senate District, which includes all of Crawford, Monroe, Peach and Upson counties, as well as portions of Macon-Bibb and Houston counties.

“It is a profound honor to take the oath of office and represent the citizens of the 18th Senate District,” said Sen. McNeel. “Middle Georgia is built on faith, personal responsibility and a strong work ethic. I come to the Senate committed to defending those values, supporting our agricultural community, strengthening our local economy and ensuring that state government remains accountable to the people it serves. While the legislative session is already underway, I am prepared to get to work immediately on behalf of the families, farmers and small businesses who call our district home.”

Sen. McNeel was born and raised in Georgia and is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he earned his B.A. in Political Science and met his wife of 20 years, Mollie. He then attended the Mercer University’s Walter F. Georgia School of Law, where he obtained his J.D. He practices law at Buzzell, Welsh & Hill in Macon, Georgia, focusing on representing injured persons and their families. Sen. McNeel also manages his family’s timber farm located in southwest Georgia.

He is a member of Tall Timbers, the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Longleaf Alliance, Georgia-Alabama Land Trust, Georgia Forestry Association and Georgia Agribusiness Council.

