//Georgia Trust Announces Its 2026 List of State’s 10 Places in Peril

ATLANTA, Feb. 25 — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released today its 2026 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state.

Sites on the list include: Boggs Rural Life Center in Keysville (Burke County); Civilian Conservation Corps Camp at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge (Morgan County); Egleston Hall at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Atlanta (Fulton County); Legion Pool at the University of Georgia in Athens (Clarke County); McCranie Turpentine Still in Willacoochee (Atkinson County); Orange Hall in St. Marys (Camden County); Salem Campground in Covington (Newton County); Thomas L. Bell Memorial Ballpark in Americus (Sumter County); Union Brothers and Sisters Mission Hall in Meridian (McIntosh County); and Wayne County Courthouse in Jesup (Wayne County).

“Places in Peril is about awareness and opportunity,” said W. Wright Mitchell, president and CEO of the Trust. “This is the Trust’s twenty-first annual Places in Peril list, and we hope it will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”

Recent updates involving sites on past years’ lists include:

The Eleanor Roosevelt School in Warm Springs, the country’s last constructed Rosenwald School, is now undergoing the second phase of rehabilitation.

A Fulton County judge ordered a condominium homeowners association to maintain and allow access to Piney Grove Cemetery in Atlanta, a historic African American burial ground on the condo association’s property. The cemetery had previously been overgrown and inaccessible.

The Cross Roads Rosenwald School in Dixie (Brooks County) was added to the National Register of Historic Places, making it eligible for grants and tax credits.

The Central State Hospital campus in Milledgeville has taken a major step toward revitalization, as the Local Redevelopment Authority finalized a deal with a developer to invest approximately $40 million in rehabilitating the long-threatened Jones, Green and Walker buildings for apartment and mixed housing use.

The 1939 Kit Jones boat, once at risk of being lost after years in disrepair, has been returned to McIntosh County, restored and permanently installed at a new park in Darien, and is now commemorated with a Georgia Historical Society marker honoring its nearly 90-year maritime legacy.

Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s Places in Peril. The Trust recognizes outstanding preservation efforts through its annual Preservation Awards, supports students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship, and offers a range of grant programs dedicated to protecting and preserving historic places throughout the state. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).