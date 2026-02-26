//Rabies Risk Increases as Wildlife Becomes More Active

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District reminds residents that as the weather warms, wildlife is more active and encounters with animals such as raccoons, foxes, and bats may increase. Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and report any animals acting unusually.

Being proactive is key to preventing exposure to rabies. If you see an animal exhibiting unusual behavior or acting aggressively, contact your local animal control or health department immediately. These steps help protect both people and pets from potential rabies exposure.

“As the weather warms up, people are spending more time outside,” Chris Calhoun, Environmental Health Director, explained. “Whether you are in your neighborhood or out in a more rural area, it’s important to pay attention to your surroundings and avoid contact with wild animals. And if you see an animal acting strangely, please report it as soon as possible.”

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.

Several species of wild animals that are native to South Georgia, including raccoons, foxes, and bats, can carry rabies. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. The South Health District offers these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines by four months of age, followed by a booster shot one year later, and another one every year as prescribed by your veterinarian.

adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance. Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

If a person comes into contact with an animal that is believed to be rabid, the individual should seek medical treatment for post-exposure, as well as contact their local animal control and health department as quickly as possible.