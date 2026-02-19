//UGA School of Medicine granted preliminary accreditation

Share with friends

Athens, Ga. – The Liaison Committee on Medical Education granted the University of Georgia preliminary accreditation on Feb. 13. This designation allows the university to recruit and admit its inaugural class, a landmark achievement for public medical education in Georgia.

“Preliminary accreditation is a tremendous milestone for the School of Medicine, the University of Georgia and our entire state,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “This is a shared achievement that represents the tireless work of so many individuals, and I am truly grateful to everyone who has helped shape the School of Medicine to this point. I am excited to welcome our first class of medical students this fall, and I look forward to the transformative impact UGA-trained physicians will have in communities throughout Georgia for generations to come.”

The accreditation designation follows a rigorous evaluation of the School of Medicine’s policies, educational programs and facilities, culminating in an on-site review by LCME surveyors last September.

“This is a remarkably historic day for our university and state,” said Founding Dean Shelley Nuss. “Preliminary accreditation allows us to move forward in preparing physicians who will serve our communities and improve health outcomes across Georgia and beyond.”

