//Applications open for UGA School of Medicine

Athens, Ga. – Applications for the inaugural class of the University of Georgia School of Medicine are now open. Recruitment of the first class comes after the school received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education on Feb. 13.

The School of Medicine will host open house events including a virtual event on Feb. 20 and an in-person session on Feb. 27, as well as information sessions for prospective students to learn more about the campus and the admissions process. The school will also be represented at upcoming health fairs across the state, including the UGA Health Professions Fair on Feb. 26.

The school plans to offer admission to applicants who align with the School of Medicine’s mission to advance the health of communities in Georgia and beyond.

“We are seeking students who are ready to help set the standard for the type of physicians we will strive to produce at the School of Medicine — collaborative, compassionate and committed to improving health across Georgia,” said Founding Dean Shelley Nuss.

Primary applications are due March 6, and secondary applications are due March 13. The school will conduct rolling interviews until final decisions are made in April. Sixty students are expected to be enrolled to begin classes in the fall.

The inaugural class at the School of Medicine will mark a historic milestone as it becomes the second public medical school in the state. With Georgia ranking 39th nationally in active patient care physicians per capita and 41st in public medical students per capita, expanding in-state medical education is a critical step toward improving health outcomes and meeting the needs of communities statewide.