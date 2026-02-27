//SGBC successfully launches Small Business Academy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) officially launched its 2026 Small Business Academy.

VALDOSTA — The season for planning is officially over in South Georgia. On Tuesday evening, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) officially launched its 2026 Small Business Academy, drawing a massive crowd of 51 local entrepreneurs—37 filling the room at Valdosta State University’s Langdale College of Business, and an additional 14 joining virtually.

Themed “The Year of Execution,” the 11-week technical residency is designed to move small businesses and entrepreneurs from theory to tangible asset creation. Backed by a powerhouse coalition including the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power, VSU, ACE South Georgia, and the Valdosta Latino Association, the Academy provides “Fingertips-to-Keyboard” training.

“We are not here to hand out papers full of theory or just to check a box; we are here to provide the actions to build sustainable businesses that can last while providing jobs and generational wealth to the community,” said DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the SGBC. “Seeing 51 entrepreneurs show up with their laptops and devices, ready to build their compliance and financial infrastructure, proves that South Georgia is ready for the next level.”

The kickoff session featured crucial foundational compliance training led by Alyssa Foskey of the UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC), alongside a comprehensive “First Steps” municipal briefing from City of Valdosta department heads.

In a massive step forward for linguistic equity, the SGBC also successfully debuted Project Puente, an AI-driven live Spanish translation feed funded by ACE South Georgia, ensuring 100% curriculum access for the Latino business community.

Attendees are positioning themselves to compete for the $2,500 Georgia Power Master Grant, which will be awarded at the program’s conclusion in June to the entrepreneur who demonstrates the highest level of technical execution.

The 2026 Academy runs every Tuesday evening through May. Small business owners looking to scale their operations, secure government contracts, and become bank-ready can still register at no cost for future sessions at: www.sgablackchambers.org/academy.