//Jerry Oliver Jr. recognized for excellence at VSU

VALDOSTA – Jerry Oliver Jr. has been named Valdosta State University’s Fall 2025 Employee of the Semester.

“Being named Employee of the Semester is truly humbling,” he said. “I am grateful for the recognition and thankful to my leadership team for the opportunity to serve in a role that allows me to contribute in meaningful ways. It affirms that the work I care deeply about — supporting our people, strengthening our processes, and contributing to a culture of excellence — matters. The people that I get to meet through my role confirms that I am where I need to be at this point in my life.”

Oliver joined the VSU staff in September 2024 and currently serves as a compliance officer with Human Resources/Employee and Organizational Development. He has more than 15 years of experience with human resources, student affairs, academic affairs, and student success initiatives.

“I am passionate about leading through collaboration and service,” he said. “I genuinely value the relationships I build through my work and the opportunity to grow each day. I especially enjoy researching best practices and finding thoughtful ways to incorporate them into my work to strengthen processes while maintaining compliance. Most of all, I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of colleagues across the university.”

Oliver holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Augusta State University, as well as a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration and a Master of Education in Evaluation, Assessment, Research, and Learning, both from Georgia Southern University. He began working on a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, concentration in Higher Education, at Georgia Southern University in 2020 and hopes to graduate sometime this year, pending the defense of his dissertation.

“I remain committed to growing as a leader and making a meaningful impact on the VSU community,” he said. “I am grateful to work alongside colleagues who inspire and encourage me every day.”

