//Lowndes County to host Spring Made in Lowndes Market

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County will host the Spring Made in Lowndes Open Air Market on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County is proud to host the Spring Made in Lowndes Open Air Market on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 9 am to 2 pm. This special event celebrates the craftsmanship, agriculture, and entrepreneurial spirit that continue throughout our community.

The market will take place on the lawn of the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse, located at 100 East Central Avenue in Downtown Valdosta. The event will feature a diverse selection of artisanal products from local artists, creators, growers, and makers. From homemade goods to locally grown products, the open-air market highlights the exceptional talent and creativity found right here in Lowndes County.

“The Made in Lowndes Market is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talent, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit that defines our community,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer, Lowndes County. “Our August 2025 Made in Lowndes Market was a tremendous success, featuring more than 28 local vendors and strong community support. We are excited to build on that momentum this spring and invite residents and visitors to come out, support local businesses, and experience the creativity and craftsmanship that make Lowndes County special.”

Guests are encouraged to shop local, support the vendors, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Downtown Valdosta. Visitors can also take advantage of the restaurants and small businesses located within walking distance of the courthouse.

For more information about the Made in Lowndes Open Air Market, including a list of vendors, please visit www.lowndescounty.com or follow Lowndes County, GA, on Facebook.