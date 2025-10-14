//GBI investigates shooting involving off-duty officer, armed GA man

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer and an armed Georgia man.

At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. Linton Blackwell, age 44, of Atlanta, GA, was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on October 11, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m., Blackwell was near Irby Avenue NW and Caine Hill Place NW when an Atlanta Police Department officer (working at a nearby location in an off-duty capacity) was made aware of an argument involving Blackwell taking place outside. The officer approached Blackwell, who walked away from the officer and towards a parking lot in the back of the business.

The officer followed Blackwell. Blackwell entered a car in the parking lot before putting an item in the small of his back. The officer approached Blackwell and gave him commands in reference to a gun. The officer discharged his weapon, hitting Blackwell.

Several officers provided aid to Blackwell.

Blackwell was pronounced dead on the scene.

A handgun was recovered on the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.