//Georgia man arrested after officer shooting during domestic incident call

Share with friends

POULAN – A 33-year-old GA man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting that occurred during a call about a domestic incident.

Release:

At the request of the Poulan Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Poulan, GA. Jordan Wheatley, age 33, of Poulan, GA, was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on May 11, 2025, at about 8:10 p.m., Worth County 911 received a call for assistance regarding a domestic incident in the 100 block of Hickory Street, SW. A Poulan Police Department officer responded and requested a backup unit. When the Poulan PD officer arrived, Wheatley fired shots towards the officer in the patrol car. The officer requested additional assistance and multiple law enforcement departments responded. Wheatley saw a Worth County Sheriff’s deputy outside the home and shot at the deputy. The deputy returned fire, but Wheatley was not hit. Wheatley entered the home and barricaded himself inside a bedroom. Worth County SWAT entered the home and found Wheatley inside a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

Wheatley was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.