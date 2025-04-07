//GDOL announces new Labor Commissioner

Share with friends

Photo: Bárbara Rivera Holmes sworn in at Georgia capitol.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor announces Georgia’s 11th Labor Commissioner has recently been sworn in.

Bárbara Rivera Holmes was sworn in as Georgia’s 11th Labor Commissioner by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, making history as the state’s first Latina constitutional officer. With deep roots in Georgia’s business and economic sectors, Rivera Holmes is well-positioned to lead Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) into a new era of innovation and service – one that builds trust, strengthens collaboration, enhances service delivery, and empowers all Georgians to contribute to the state’s economic success.

“It is my privilege to serve as Georgia’s Labor Commissioner and as our state’s first Latina constitutional officer,” said Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “As Labor Commissioner, I will put Georgians first and I will continue creating opportunities by tapping our state’s talent pool, building alliances that drive job growth and working tirelessly to enhance Georgia’s competitiveness as the No. 1 state for business.”

“The Georgia Department of Labor and its dedicated team of nearly 800 professionals are a vital resource for our state,” Holmes added. “Together, we will modernize systems, optimize effectiveness, enhance services and deliver innovative solutions that help Georgians achieve their dreams.”

Prior to her role at the department, Holmes was the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, an organization that since 1910 has been at the helm of fostering a prosperous economy by helping businesses connect, build, influence and lead. Under her leadership, the Chamber achieved Five-Star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber, placing it among the top 2 percent nationally. Holmes also served as CEO of the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, driving talent, economic, entrepreneurial and innovation initiatives that extend beyond the business community’s usual reach. Her leadership helped solve businesses’ biggest challenges, informed smart policy and partnered with employers and educators to build a modern, globally competitive workforce. Before joining the Chamber, Holmes was also vice president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

Holmes’ extensive experience includes appointments by former Gov. Nathan Deal to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, which oversees Georgia’s 26 public colleges and universities and by former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan as co-chair of the Georgia Innovates Task Force, which helped design the state’s technology blueprint. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Holmes to the Georgia Rural Development Council. Her contributions have been recognized with a Congressional Commendation and multiple accolades from the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Trend.

A former journalist, Holmes has earned awards for excellence in journalism from the Georgia Associated Press. She holds degrees in journalism and Spanish from Florida Southern College and studied at Estudio Sampere Internacional in Spain. Holmes, of Cuban descent, is a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico. She resides in Albany with her husband, David, and their daughter.

“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate Bárbara Rivera Holmes on her historic appointment as Commissioner of the Department of Labor,” said Governor Kemp. “Her extensive background in supporting growth and prosperity will help connect Georgians seeking work with the numerous opportunities in every corner of our state. With three jobs available for every person looking for one, Georgians can find success no matter their zip code, and our new commissioner will undoubtedly be vital in helping make that a reality.”

“The Kemp family is excited to welcome Barbara Rivera Holmes to this role and looks forward to her continuing service to the State of Georgia,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “Barbara’s years of work advocating for various communities will help ensure all Georgians receive the assistance they need from our Department of Labor to find opportunity across the state.”

Guided by a forward-thinking approach and a strong commitment to modernizing services and strengthening partnerships across the state, Rivera Holmes is dedicated to transforming the Georgia Department of Labor into a dynamic hub of innovation, empowering Georgians and reinforcing the state’s position as a leader in the global economy.

