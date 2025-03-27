//GA business leader John Addison teaches readers to overcome fear

Share with friends

GAINSVILLE – A new Book from Georgia business leader John Addison helps readers overcome fear and take control of the future.

Fear is a natural part of life, but according to renowned leadership expert and bestselling author John Addison, it doesn’t have to hold us back. In his latest book, Turn Your Fear Into Fuel, Addison shares his hard-earned wisdom on how to stop letting fear dictate your choices and start using it as a force for growth.

Following the success of his bestseller Real Leadership: 9 Simple Practices for Leading and Living with Purpose, Addison brings his signature straight-talk approach to this transformative guide. Drawing on impactful experiences from his own life, those of famous figures throughout history, and his time as co-CEO of Primerica (where he helped steer the company to its public IPO during the most turbulent financial period in modern history), Addison delivers a compelling roadmap for breaking free from fear-driven paralysis.

“I’ve seen firsthand how fear can paralyze even the most talented and capable people,” said Addison. “But I’ve also learned that fear, when harnessed the right way, can be the very thing that drives us forward. This book is about taking control, moving past self-doubt, and embracing opportunities with confidence.”

With a mix of engaging storytelling, actionable advice, and Addison’s trademark wit, Turn Your Fear Into Fuel is an essential read for anyone—leaders, entrepreneurs, and everyday individuals—who want to stop second-guessing themselves and start taking meaningful action.

Turn Your Fear Into Fuel is available now on Amazon.